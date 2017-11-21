Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 14-20

Gagne, Formenton and Wolanin are this week’s biggest standouts.

The Sens prospects continued their action this week, with standouts coming from all over different leagues. The Belleville Senators went 1-1, convincingly defeating the highly ranked Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-2, then falling embarrassingly to the lowly ranked Utica Comets 7-1.

Stats Sheet

Biggest Standouts

Spending most of 2016-17 in the ECHL, and being ineffective when called up, there’s no doubt that Gabriel Gagne’s rookie pro season was a disappointment. The Sens’ 2nd round pick in 2015 is in the midst of a bounce back season, however, already scoring four times as many goals in the AHL as he did last season, in less than half the amount of games played.

Gagne scored Belleville’s lone goal against Utica while leading the team with five shots, and added two more against Lehigh Valley. He’s been shooting a lot more as well, with 2.5 shots per game compared to 1.2 in 2016-17. He still has a long ways to go if he hopes to become an NHL regular, although he’s taken a significant step forward.

Gabriel Gagné's team-leading 8th goal for Bellevile. What a shot pic.twitter.com/8gmSF1LGcV — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 19, 2017

Making this section for the second week in a row, Formenton has helped the London Knights move back up the standings after a surprisingly slow start. His five-game point streak (10 points) came to an end against the Saginaw Spirit, but he still managed to pick up five points in a busy four game week.

He continues to dominate the league with his speed, being played on London’s top line next to Sam Miletic (Pittsburgh) and Robert Thomas (St. Louis). It’s quite the step up from being played in the bottom six last season, as Formenton will likely set new career highs in all scoring categories.

3 point night for Alex Formenton, giving him 10 points on his 5 game streak pic.twitter.com/7BwNBB5WK8 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 17, 2017

Christian Wolanin

Wolanin’s appeared in this section a few times now, and for good reason. His offensive instincts are the best amongst Ottawa’s defence prospects aside from Chabot, and he’s had no trouble finding the scoresheet in the NCAA’s toughest division. He leads the University of North Dakota in scoring, and is second in points amongst defencemen in the NCHC. His 42 shots rank 9th in the division, while his sixteen blocked shots also rank 16th. Watch for Wolanin to make the pro jump next season.

Christian Wolanin scored and added an assist in UND's 5-4 comeback win over #1 Denver. Wolanin (D) leads #3 UND with 12 points (4G & 8A) in 14GP. pic.twitter.com/m0ntH5Gf1m — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 19, 2017

