Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 21-27

Hogberg’s starting to get comfortable in the ECHL and it looks like Thomas Chabot will be in Ottawa for the next little bit

Stats Sheet

Biggest Standouts

The Hogburglar (too soon?) put up a sparkling 0.947 sv% in two games with the Beast this week. This raised his season save percentage to 0.908 through seven games played, and would be tied for 13th in the league if he met the min. 10 games cutoff. Brampton gets outshot on a regular basis, with the team needing him to stop 53 shots in one of his wins (3-2 in OT). Currently, Michael McNiven is with Laval in the AHL, so Hogberg’s been getting a majority of the starts over Andrew D’Agostini. When Charlie Lindgren (MTL) returns, expect an effect on Hogberg’s playing time.

He also sometimes wears an Iron Man jersey:

Brampton Beast Goalie Marcus Hogberg #31 during the 2017 Marvel Day game against the Reading Royals at the Powerade Centre in Brampton, Ontario. @BramptonBeast , #RoarAsOne, @cgballardsports @nikkijeffs pic.twitter.com/tBfVE328MX — Real.Vision Photographer FirstFrame Photography (@JohnHWarren) November 26, 2017

Chabot played 15:36 and 13:48 in Ottawa’s two 5-2 losses this week. The team needing a goal and trusting Chabot as the only non-Karlsson blueliner (esp. with Wideman out) to generate offence consistently from the blueline certainly helped him get more ice-time. Chabot responded with an assist on one of the team’s two goals against Washington:

Thomas Chabot with a nice pinch and drop pass to give Alex Burrows the time to find Ryan Dzingel That's 3A in Chabot's first 4GP with Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/3bzL0lzj3s — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 23, 2017

Chabot was given offensive zone starts with Erik Karlsson on both nights, but it doesn’t appear that Boucher sheltered him at all in terms of matchups. In addition to the assist, he was a positive in terms of shot metrics — owing to his ability to drive play forward.

The fanbase collectively sighed on Sunday when Thomas Chabot was sent back to the AHL, but it appears that he’ll be going with the team on their 14-day road trip. Mark Borowiecki is still on the IR, and there are six healthy defencemen ahead of him, but I’d expect Chabot to get into a couple games as the sixth or seventh defenceman. It’s clear that Boucher would still like him to get some seasoning in the AHL, especially compared to third-year pro Ben Harpur, but there’s an opportunity here for Chabot to make the most of his (limited) opportunity and gain the trust of the coaching staff.

Silver Linings