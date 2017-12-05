Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 28 - December 4
Everybody was scoring this week.
It was a big week for many Sens prospects, with seven players scoring at least a point per game. The Belleville Senators went 1-1-1, while others are making their case for the upcoming World Junior Championships.
Stats Sheet
(Click to enlarge)
Biggest Standouts
Colin White
White was Belleville’s top scorer this week, coming away with three points in three games. He started off by scoring the opening goal against the Laval Rocket on a slick breakaway move, then finished with a two point performance against the Syracuse Crunch. He also managed to score Belleville’s only goal in the shootout that night, in their seven attempts.
After a bit of a slow start, the points are starting to come for the 2015 1st rounder. He was shooting above 20% during both his seasons in the NCAA, so there’s reason to believe his current shooting percentage of 10.3% will continue to rise.
Colin White with beauty regulation & shootout goals tonight pic.twitter.com/XtpJAxHvIW— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 3, 2017
Markus Nurmi
Coming into the week with only two goals to his name in the Finnish Liiga, Nurmi doubled that total this week, scoring two goals leading TPS to a 5-2 win. Even bigger news, Nurmi made Finland’s camp for the World Juniors, and is expected to make the roster. A few forward cuts are still in store, so hopefully we’ll get to see him in action at the world’s biggest junior tournament.
Markus Nurmi had 2G in #HCTPS' 5-2 win, doubling his season total— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 30, 2017
Nurmi has 8 Points (4G & 4A) in 27 #Liiga GP, averaging 14mins/game. pic.twitter.com/nE8fhcTcjx
Parker Kelly
An early-season free agent signing out of the CHL appears to be paying off for Ottawa, as the 18-year-old forward is already up to 24 points in 26 games. His 14 goals is second on the Prince Albert Raiders, as he scored two and added a couple assists in his three games this week. His two point performance against the Calgary Hitmen (including the game-winning goal) earned him the first star of the game.
Rolling on a five-game point streak, there’s still some healthy skepticism that goes along with Kelly’s season. His shooting percentage of 20.9% doesn’t seem sustainable, although as of now he seems to be the hot stick in Prince Albert.
Thomas Chabot
It’s impossible not to include the Sens’ top prospect for a second week in a row, in a week where he scored his first NHL goal and picked up two more assists. He also logged a career-high 22:21 against the Jets on Sunday, showing that trust is growing between him and Guy Boucher. The prospect may be a prospect no longer.
Grab that puck.— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 2, 2017
Thomas Chabot's first @NHL goal is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/PKZBfZ49t4
Silver Linings
- In Bob McKenzie’s prediction for Team Canada at the World Juniors, both Alex Formenton and Drake Batherson made his projected roster on the 4th line. Batherson’s still recovering from a hand injury, however, and will hopefully be back in time for the start of camp.
- An interesting note regarding Batherson: he was visiting the team in Belleville this week. He’ll likely turn pro next season.
- A handful of Belleville prospects had multi-point weeks: Christian Jaros, Francis Perron and Nick Paul.
- Speaking of Paul, his 3.1% shooting percentage is bound to go up eventually, right?
- Marcus Hogberg had another big week in the ECHL, stopping 48 of 51 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss for Brampton. He was finally recalled to Belleville on Sunday, and with Danny Taylor struggling, hopefully he can get some starts.
- Logan Brown has missed Windsor’s last two games with an illness. Hopefully he’ll be back soon, as he still managed to pick up an assist in his lone game this week.
- Another injury: goalie prospect Jordan Hollett is day to day with a cervical strain. He’s had a hard time staying healthy, missing time due to a leg injury last season and mono earlier this season.
