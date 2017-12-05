Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 28 - December 4

Everybody was scoring this week.

It was a big week for many Sens prospects, with seven players scoring at least a point per game. The Belleville Senators went 1-1-1, while others are making their case for the upcoming World Junior Championships.

Stats Sheet

(Click to enlarge)

Biggest Standouts

White was Belleville’s top scorer this week, coming away with three points in three games. He started off by scoring the opening goal against the Laval Rocket on a slick breakaway move, then finished with a two point performance against the Syracuse Crunch. He also managed to score Belleville’s only goal in the shootout that night, in their seven attempts.

After a bit of a slow start, the points are starting to come for the 2015 1st rounder. He was shooting above 20% during both his seasons in the NCAA, so there’s reason to believe his current shooting percentage of 10.3% will continue to rise.

Colin White with beauty regulation & shootout goals tonight pic.twitter.com/XtpJAxHvIW — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 3, 2017

Markus Nurmi

Coming into the week with only two goals to his name in the Finnish Liiga, Nurmi doubled that total this week, scoring two goals leading TPS to a 5-2 win. Even bigger news, Nurmi made Finland’s camp for the World Juniors, and is expected to make the roster. A few forward cuts are still in store, so hopefully we’ll get to see him in action at the world’s biggest junior tournament.

Markus Nurmi had 2G in #HCTPS' 5-2 win, doubling his season total



Nurmi has 8 Points (4G & 4A) in 27 #Liiga GP, averaging 14mins/game. pic.twitter.com/nE8fhcTcjx — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 30, 2017

An early-season free agent signing out of the CHL appears to be paying off for Ottawa, as the 18-year-old forward is already up to 24 points in 26 games. His 14 goals is second on the Prince Albert Raiders, as he scored two and added a couple assists in his three games this week. His two point performance against the Calgary Hitmen (including the game-winning goal) earned him the first star of the game.

Rolling on a five-game point streak, there’s still some healthy skepticism that goes along with Kelly’s season. His shooting percentage of 20.9% doesn’t seem sustainable, although as of now he seems to be the hot stick in Prince Albert.

It’s impossible not to include the Sens’ top prospect for a second week in a row, in a week where he scored his first NHL goal and picked up two more assists. He also logged a career-high 22:21 against the Jets on Sunday, showing that trust is growing between him and Guy Boucher. The prospect may be a prospect no longer.

Grab that puck.



Thomas Chabot's first @NHL goal is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/PKZBfZ49t4 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 2, 2017

Silver Linings