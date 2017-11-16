Ottawa Senators Prospect Update: November 7 to 13

Formenton, Batherson receive league-wide recognition in this week’s prospect update

The Sens CHL talent keep on trucking along this season. If they keep it up, we may be able to watch them on the big screen for Team Canada and Team USA at the U20 World Championships.

Stats Sheet

(Click to enlarge)

Biggest Standouts

Formenton has been playing beyond our highest expectations, and we’ll likely continue seeing his name in this section for many weeks to come. He’s one of two Team Canada hopefuls (!!!) and had a great showing in the Canada-Russia Series last week. For those who don’t know, every year, U20 players for Canada and Russia play a six-game series (two games for each Canadian junior league) to help both organizations determine which players may be selected for the annual U20 tournament. Formenton didn’t score, but was named player of the game in game one of the series. He was also one of the few players to play both games for Team OHL — meaning that Canada’s brass wanted to get a good look at him.

Have you met Alex Formenton? pic.twitter.com/VmutXAXHnd — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 11, 2017

Formenton’s a rare player because he can pull off moves like the one above, while also using his speed as a defensive threat lower in the lineup. For coaches who still like to think in terms of roles, Formenton has the skill to be a complementary “top-six” player or can also be a PK specialist as a 12th or 13th forward. He’s been garnering so much buzz that he was even featured in a Sportsnet article (which features some good quotes from his management group in London and ex-Leafs player, Doug Gilmour).

Formenton’s 2.7 primary points/60 is higher than Logan Brown (who had a hat-trick and is still putting up ~2.0 PPG). I like primary points/60 as a measure because it usually helps indicate who’s driving the offensive production. Given how stacked London is with NHL talent, it says something that Formenton’s been such a force early on.

The other Team Canada hopeful and constant feature in this section, Batherson still leads the QMJHL in scoring and has been receiving buzz as well. He also was featured in a Sportsnet article (!) and played for Team QMJHL in the Canada-Russia series. An assistant captain, Batherson scored the game-winning goal (a powerplay marker) in the third period to help his team beat Russia 3-1.

#CANvsRUS: C Drake Batherson (OTT 4th/2017) bangs home a rebound on the PP as C Joe Veleno (Ranked No. 5) picks up the second assist. QMJHL up 2-1 on Russia early in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/cGOiryO5Vv — Steve Kournianos (@TheDraftAnalyst) November 15, 2017

Silver Linings