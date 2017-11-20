Ottawa Senators Recall Thomas Chabot

The young defenceman could get another taste of NHL action.

With recent news of both Chris Wideman and Mark Borowiecki going down with long-term injuries, the Ottawa Senators have had to make some adjustments to their defence corps. Today they announced that Thomas Chabot, who’s regarded as Ottawa’s best prospect, has been recalled to the main roster.

Chabot, who currently leads all Belleville Senators blueliners with seven points in twelve games, had a brief taste of NHL action early this season. His three games saw him earn two assists, although he was sent down due to concerns with the defensive side of his game.

The Senators now have seven healthy defencemen on their main roster, and it’s entirely possible that Guy Boucher decides to scratch Chabot in favour of playing Ben Harpur. However, the organization has put heavy emphasis on their prospects getting proper ice time, and the recall would have Chabot miss at least Belleville’s next two games this Tuesday and Thursday, where he’d be playing big minutes.

This move has been anticipated by many for a while, as there was hope of Chabot being able to make an impact in the NHL right out of the gate. He’s deserved his call-up, so now it’s time to get a proper look at what he can do.