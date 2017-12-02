Ottawa Senators Reclaim Chris DiDomenico From Waivers

A week after being claimed by Tampa Bay, DiDomenico is reunited with the Senators

The Ottawa Senators have reclaimed Chris DiDomenico off waivers. The 28-year-old forward was signed by the Senators out of Switzerland last year, with six points in twelve NHL games this season.

It was less than two weeks ago where it appeared that DiDomenico had earned a roster spot with the Senators, until he was placed on waivers on November 23rd. He was claimed by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the last team in the waiver order, in what was potentially a spite move (Ottawa had nabbed Gabriel Dumont from them a day earlier). The Lightning never gave DiDomenico a shot in the NHL, sending him to the Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning stint.

After playing three games, during which he picked up a goal, the Lightning decided to place him on waivers. With both Dumont and DiDomenico now under contract for Ottawa, the Senators still have flexibility with 47 out of 50 spots taken.

There’s a catch to DiDomenico’s claim, however, and it’s a good one. If the Sens were the only team to put in a claim, which appears to be the case, DiDomenico can be sent to the AHL without having to go through waivers yet again. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the Belleville Senators face the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa’s affiliate) tonight at 7:00pm. They face each other again this Saturday.