Ottawa Senators reveal NHL100 Classic jerseys
As most expected, it’s a Red “O” Heritage Jersey
The NHL 100 Classic between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators is coming up in a month, and as such, the jersey reveals happened today. Most figured the Sens would wear a red version of their old Heritage “O” Jersey, and it worked out exactly that way:
A look at the #Sens #NHL100Classic jersey that the team will wear on December 16th against the Canadiens.— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 14, 2017
Get yours at the Sens Store later today or online here: https://t.co/ltZrxKBux4 pic.twitter.com/fr1GigxILa
Here’s a look at the front and back of the #Sens #NHL100 Classic jersey: pic.twitter.com/9f9Prs71Pc— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 14, 2017
Most initial reactions on Twitter were rather disparaging. However, some in-person review have said that the online photos don’t really do them justice.
I like them way better in person! #Sens pic.twitter.com/Ej3TVwAHet— Pan (@PanofSCU) November 14, 2017
This collar is WAY nicer & I actually like it compared to the solid black one pic.twitter.com/JPJCxWOgrm— Pan (@PanofSCU) November 14, 2017
So, do you like the jerseys? Let us know in the comments!
