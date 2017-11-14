Ottawa Senators reveal NHL100 Classic jerseys

As most expected, it’s a Red “O” Heritage Jersey

The NHL 100 Classic between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators is coming up in a month, and as such, the jersey reveals happened today. Most figured the Sens would wear a red version of their old Heritage “O” Jersey, and it worked out exactly that way:

Most initial reactions on Twitter were rather disparaging. However, some in-person review have said that the online photos don’t really do them justice.

So, do you like the jerseys? Let us know in the comments!

