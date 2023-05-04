Move over, Ryan Reynolds. There is another major celebrity vying to purchase the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Snoop Dogg has joined a group led by businessman Neko Sparks preparing to make a bid on the Senators.

Through the years, Snoop Dogg has become a regular at Los Angeles Kings games, and he has even joined the broadcast crew on a number of occasions. Now, Snoop wants to take his involvement in the game to the next level.

In an Instagram post, Snoop Dogg announced that he was joining Sparks' ownership bid, writing that he is excited by the businessman's vision:

The Senators have already drawn quite a bit of interest from Hollywood. Reynolds, who is Canadian and lived in the Ottawa suburbs as a child, has been linked to the franchise since the sale was announced. Reynolds and the Remington Group are already preparing a massive offer of their own to purchase the Senators, which reportedly exceeds $1 billion. Their bid would also include a new arena for the team.

Back in December, Forbes released its valuations of each NHL team, and the Senators were 24th at $800 million. If it does sell for more than $1 billion, that would instead vault the franchise into the top 15, near the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks.