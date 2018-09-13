Ottawa Senators trade Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks

At long last, Erik Karlsson is finally on his way out of Ottawa

The Erik Karlsson saga in Ottawa has finally come to an end, as the Senators agreed to trade the defenseman to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

Details on the return package going to Ottawa remain unknown to this point, but an official trade call was placed with the league on Thursday.

There have been trade rumors surrounding Karlsson since last season. With the 28-year-old defenseman heading into the final year of his current deal and little progress being made on an extension in Ottawa, it was widely expected that the Senators would trade their captain and franchise defenseman. 

More to come.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often...

