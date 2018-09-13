Ottawa Senators trade Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks

The Erik Karlsson saga in Ottawa has finally come to an end, as the Senators agreed to trade the defenseman to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

Details on the return package going to Ottawa remain unknown to this point, but an official trade call was placed with the league on Thursday.

Told that the official trade call was just completed. Erik Karlsson has been traded to the San Jose Sharks — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 13, 2018

There have been trade rumors surrounding Karlsson since last season. With the 28-year-old defenseman heading into the final year of his current deal and little progress being made on an extension in Ottawa, it was widely expected that the Senators would trade their captain and franchise defenseman.

More to come.