Ottawa Senators trade Mike Hoffman to San Jose Sharks for Mikkel Boedker in package deal

Two years after signing a contract extension with the Ottawa Senators, winger Mike Hoffman is being shipped out of town.

The rebuilding Sens agreed Tuesday, first according to TSN and since confirmed by the teams, to trade the 28-year-old forward to the San Jose Sharks, along with defenseman Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, in exchange for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenseman Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Hoffman's teammate, Erik Karlsson, is the bigger name who could be dealt this offseason as Ottawa overhauls its roster from a cellar-dwelling season. But his own departure as part of the package deal with San Jose is both unsurprising and curiously timed -- unsurprising because he and his $20.75-million contract were considered trade chips at the in-season deadline, and curiously timed because Hoffman's fiancee is just days removed from accusations of harassing the Karlsson family over their recently stillborn child.

Hoffman may very well have warranted a bigger return than what Ottawa has reportedly received from the Sharks had he been dealt at the deadline, especially considering he's had more than 20 goals in five of his last six seasons. The biggest piece coming back to the Senators would appear to be Boedker, who offers Ottawa two-way forward depth and has been a regular double-digit goal-scorer since he started with the then-Phoenix Coyotes in 2008-09.