P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn are dating, and sports has its next great power couple
The two have been a rumored couple for months, but now they're official after hitting the red carpet
Drop your skis and skates, because two legends of icy sports have embraced the warmth of love -- and confirmed the long-rumored existence of sports' next greatest power couple. More than a month after they were first deemed an item by Terez Owens, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have made it official, taking the red carpet together at Wednesday night's 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, as People reported.
A three-time gold medalist in alpine skiing at the Olympics, the 33-year-old Vonn was spotted attending several of Subban's Nashville Predators games at Bridgestone Arena in April.
Now, neither big-name athlete is hiding their cross-sport union. The two held hands down the red carpet, People reported, and when that wasn't happening, Vonn "was giving him puppy dog eyes" -- a telltale sign of an alpine skier's infatuation with an outspoken blue-liner.
And if previous hints of their relationship -- like Subban apparently getting a piggyback ride from his new girlfriend -- are any indication of what's to come, we're all in for a treat with this one.
Vonn, of course, is no stranger to high-profile dating, even joking about her own relationship status at the CMT Music Awards. Before declaring on Valentine's Day that she was single and ready to mingle, the four-time World Cup champion made headlines for seeing former NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith. And after her divorce from fellow U.S. skier Thomas Vonn in 2013, she famously dated Tiger Woods for just over two years.
