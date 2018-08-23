P.K. Subban can vouch for Terrell Owens' speed after getting smoked in a foot race

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season, but you'd never know it by looking at him. The new Hall of Famer is still an absolute monster, which Predators defenseman P.K. Subban -- who's been everywhere this offseason -- learned the hard way in a footrace at UCLA's track that he shared on social media on Tuesday.

Owens can still fly, that much is clear. He shared a video in June of him running a 40-yard dash in the area of 4.4, so he can still take most people in a dead sprint. That clearly includes fellow 2019 video game cover athlete Subban.

The poor guy never stood a chance against Owens, who is second in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards in his years with the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. Owens' stride is utterly ridiculous.

This is all part of a regimen for Subban, who has been training with former Olympian Nabie Fofanah's organization "Speed Doctor" to improve his sprinting.

He didn't take the loss too hard, sharing a photo of himself beside Owens thanking him for "pushing me today."

The most striking part of this photo is how utterly huge Owens is. He makes Subban look like an excited kid standing next to him.

Subban is clearly working on his speed for the upcoming season, as the Predators prepare to make another Stanley Cup run. Nashville opens its season Oct. 4 against the Rangers. Subban should have Owens lace up the skates before then and see who wins in that heat.