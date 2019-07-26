P.K. Subban receives a Ric Flair style robe in his official Devils introduction
The three-time NHL All-Star is introduced to Devils fans with a one of a kind gift
The New Jersey Devils introduced P.K. Subban in a unique way on Thursday, presenting him with a customized robe.
In front of a huge crowd at the Prudential Center, the defenseman was handed a Ric Flair style robe with "The Subbanator" on the back.
The Devils mascot walked up to the stage holding the gift, and the former Norris Trophy winner immediately put it on. He was thrilled with the robe saying, "This is unreal."
Subban, a huge Flair fan, reacted with a walk reminiscent of the legendary professional wrestler's signature strut.
Donning the sparkled, feathered robe, No. 76 shook his head in amazement at the newest addition to his wardrobe.
The Devils went all out introducing their newest player. The 30-year-old was also greeted with a drum line, with all musicians wearing his number.
Subban was traded to New Jersey from the Nashville Predators, where he played from 2016 to 2019. He started his career with a six season stint as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.
