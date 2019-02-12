P.K. Subban welcomes Lindsey Vonn home from final race with multiple goats and retirement balloons
Subban recorded what must have been a bittersweet moment for Vonn
Lindsey Vonn notched a bronze medal in her final World Cup race on Sunday, ending one of the most illustrious skiing careers in the history of the sport. Vonn finished with 82 career wins, the most all-time by a woman and just four shy of Ingemar Stenmark for the most ever, and her four overall World Cup titles are the second most, trailing only Annemarie Moser-Proll (who finished with six).
Despite what must have been a bittersweet ending for Vonn, she clearly has plenty of support at home. Her boyfriend, Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, welcomed her home with some fitting figurines.
Subban wants everyone to know that Vonn is the G.O.A.T., and leading into her final World Cup he tweeted a hype video.
The video itself is just so pure, you have to love it. He starts off with "officially retired," welcoming Vonn "home sweet home." He then shows off an "old billy goat" cake. Vonn's reactions are great, as she clearly doesn't know whether to be embarrassed for Subban -- but Subban doesn't feel a trace of embarrassment himself.
He surprises her with another goat on the bed, this one with a bow in its mouth, and he welcomed the 34-year-old Vonn into retirement in style.
