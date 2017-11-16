Pacific Division Round Up: Oilers, Kings, Coyotes make early season trades

The Tampa Bay Lightning complete the California sweep.

Lots of moves making headlines in the Pacific Division this week. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers swapped veteran forwards, while the Arizona Coyotes traded away one of the team’s goaltending prospects to try and turn the season around.

The Ducks saw goals from four different players last night, beating the Boston Bruins 4-2. It was a strong win following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who finished off their California sweep. Anaheim also won on Thursday. Jakob Silfverberg had two goals to help them beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

The Ducks host the Florida Panthers Sunday at 5:00 PT.

Arizona Coyotes (2-15-3)

Another tough week for the Coyotes. Arizona lost a home and home series (Tuesday & Saturday) with the Winnipeg Jets by a pair of 4-1 scores. They also lost the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday.

With just two wins on the season, setting a record for the first team in the league’s history to go the first 20 games without a regulation win, Arizona is making some changes. On Monday, the team traded goaltender Louis Domingue to the Lightning for forward Tye McGinn and goaltender Michael Leighton. Coyotes General Manager John Chayka is denying rumors that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is available, but his dismal play as of late has some people speculating. The Coyotes organization is finding themselves in hot water, accused of illegal employment practices.

The Coyotes visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Game time is 4:30 PT.

The Calgary Flames are at the start of a six game road trip and things are not starting out well. The Flames were walloped last night by the Detroit Red Wings, losing 8-2. It’s payback for Thursday’s game, when the Flames beat the Wings 6-3. Starting goaltender Mike Smith is not on this latest road trip. He left in the middle of Monday’s 7-4 win over the Blues.

Calgary plays the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

The Oilers are hoping a little new blood will help the team’s scoring. On Monday, Edmonton swapped forwards with the Kings, sending Jussi Jokinen to LA in exchange for Mike Cammalleri. Cammalleri wasn’t in the line up on Tuesday, but the Oilers found their scoring touch, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 8-2. The win snapped a two game skid, the Oilers lost to the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Sunday and the New York Rangers 4-2 on Saturday. The Oil did beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday.

Edmonton plays the St. Louis Blues tonight at 6:00 PT.

Los Angeles Kings (11-5-2)

Aside from the aforementioned trade, there’s not much good news for Kings fans this week. LA is in the midst of a three game skid, losing to the Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday, the Sharks 2-1 on Sunday, and the Lightning 5-2 on Thursday. With 24 points, they still sit on top of the Pacific Division.

TSN’s Aaron Ward is reporting the Kings won’t get Jeff Carter back until February.

LA hosts the Bruins tonight at 7:30 PT.

Vancouver Canucks (9-7-2)

Vancouver ended its California tour on a high note Tuesday, beating the Kings 3-2. Of course, that’s following a 5-0 loss to the Sharks on Saturday and a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Thursday. They’ve lost defenseman Chris Tanev for at least two to three weeks with an injury to his thumb. Derek Dorsett will be one to watch, as he received an instigator penalty against Anaheim. One more, and he faces a two-game suspension.

The Canucks play the Golden Knights tonight at 7 PT.

Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-1)

After a smoking hot October, the Golden Knights have fallen back to Earth. Thanks in part to major goaltending injury struggles, team is 2-3-1 this month. Vegas took a beating Tuesday night at the hands of the Oilers, where they lost 8-2. Vegas did beat the Jets 5-2 on Friday, but lost defenseman Luca Sbisa during the game to an undisclosed injury. He’s out until at least Sunday.

There are also signs that goalie Malcolm Subban is nearing a return. He’s on the road with the team right now, which means he could be close to getting off of IR. That’s a better prognosis than the team’s other goaltenders. Both Marc-Andre Fleury and Oscar Dansk are still on IR and are not on the trip with the team.

The Golden Knights play the Canucks at 7 PT.