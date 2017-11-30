Pacific Division Round Up: Vegas continues to impress

Also still trying to recover from seeing a naked Ryan Kesler.

Another week of the 2017 NHL season has come and passed. Haven’t been keeping up with our enemies? Don’t worry. Here’s a recap of the important stuff.

The Ducks are still struggling to find their groove as injuries continue to play a huge role in their game. After falling short to the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago Blackhawks, the Ducks were able to take home a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Though they’re struggling, Anaheim still seems to have some fight in them. They’re also coming off some online backlash for posting a video of a naked Ryan Kesler that we all wish we didn’t see.

Rocking the hockey world with an unexpected trade this morning, the Ducks acquired Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi, and a 2018 third round pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional third round pick in 2019 or 2020. Unexpected, but the move might be beneficial for both teams, which isn’t exactly great news for Sharks fans.

Anaheim travels to Columbus on 12/1 to take on the Blue Jackets at 4:00 PM PST.

The Arizona Coyotes are another Pacific division team all too familiar with struggle. Though they managed to pull off a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, wins continue to be few and far between. Coming off losses to the San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers, the Desert Dogs look desperate. This week the team recalled forward Dylan Strome from the Tucson Roadrunners in hopes of adding an offensive edge.

The Coyotes head up north to take on the Calgary Flames tonight at 6:00 PM PST.

Calgary Flames (13-10-1)

The Flames fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in their first game at home after a 12-day road trip with a 3-2-1 record. Although Toronto’s Auston Matthews didn’t have a single shot on goal for the first time in his career, the Flames lacked the offensive edge they needed to get goals past Frederick Anderson. Jaromir Jagr was a late scratch, suffering from a lower-body injury, and his current status is unknown. The Flames are also missing Kris Versteeg who is out with an unknown injury.

Calgary will host the Arizona Coyotes tonight at 6:00 PM PST.

Edmonton Oilers (10-13-2)

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off impressive wins over the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and Arizona Coyotes, but they’re not out of the woods yet. They managed to fall 3-1 to the basement dwelling Buffalo Sabres. Now, as they approach a big game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, their netminder Cam Talbot is officially on injured reserve, suffering from an upper-body injury sustained against the Coyotes.

The Oilers will take on the Leafs tonight in Edmonton at 6:00 PM PST.

Los Angeles Kings (14-8-3)

The Los Angeles Kings have been a bit all over the place as of late, winning games against the Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, and Florida Panthers, while falling short to the Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, and Arizona Coyotes. After a knockout punch from Ducks’ defenseman Kevin Bieksa, the King’s placed Andy Andreoff on IR. They also placed forward Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers, as both parties have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. Anyone else annoyed at the Kings record? Let’s hope they lose some more games.

The Kings head to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Capitals this evening at 4:00 PM PST.

The Vancouver Canucks are not awful this year! Although they lost in a shootout to the New York Rangers earlier this week, Vancouver continues to look alright. Loui Eriksson is warming up, having six points in the last five games. The bad luck continued in New York for the Canucks, falling short to the Islanders. They’re struggling with defense and maintaining a lead, but their record is much better than most had expected. Oh yeah, and they recalled Nikolay Goldobin from the Utica Comets. Remember him?

In some more serious news, Derek Dorsett’s season has ended due to a spinal injury. The 30-year-old forward has decided to follow medical advice and end his hockey career to prevent further damage.

The Canucks host the Toronto Maple Leafs on 12/2 at 4:00 PM PST

Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-1)

Guys, this team is still doing well. Aren’t expansion teams are supposed to be garbage the first few years? Vegas still manages to beat the odds, coming off a five-game win streak. The streak was ended this week, losing a 3-0 game to the Dallas Stars. After a tough season of goalie injuries, the Knights saw the return of Malcolm Subban between the pipes against Dallas. In spite of their goaltending woes, this team manages to stand strong against every competitor, netting goals at a 3.68 average. They also offered a four-year, $10 million contract extension to former King Brayden McNabb.

Vegas look to bounce back against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight at 6:00 PM PST.