Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended two games for elbowing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in Game 4. Ekblad just returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy in Game 3, and he'll sit for two more after a high hit on Hagel.

In the second period of Monday night's matchup, Ekblad pinched into the offensive zone along the boards. While going for a hit on Hagel, Ekblad brought his elbow up and extended it into Hagel's head.

Hagel went down with an injury, but no penalty was called on Ekblad, who eventually scored the game-tying goal late in the third period. After reviewing the play, the NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the hit and suspended Ekblad for two games.

"This is a direct blow to an opponent's head with an extended elbow, delivered with requisite force for supplemental discipline," the league said in its explanation of the suspension.

The Panthers will be without Ekblad for their next game, and the Lightning will be without Hagel for at least Game 5. During his media availability, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper ruled out Hagel for Wednesday night.



"He's not playing tomorrow, and you know why," Cooper said.

This first-round series between in-state rivals hasn't lacked for controversial plays. Hagel was suspended for Game 3 after a vicious hit on Florida captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2.

If there is any silver lining for the Panthers, it's that they know they can beat the Lightning without Ekblad. While Ekblad was finishing up his 20-game suspension, Florida won both Games 1 and 2 in Tampa.

Without Hagel, who posted 90 points in the regular season, the Lightning will have to fend off elimination as they head home facing a 3-1 series deficit.