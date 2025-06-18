The Florida Panthers made history Tuesday night as the third team in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. They also became the fourth team in NHL history to beat the same team in consecutive years to win a Stanley Cup.

Now, how does a team celebrate its second straight Stanley Cup? The Panthers descended upon an iconic Fort Lauderdale bar, Elbo Room, with the Stanley Cup in toe for the second straight year.

Just as the sun was coming up, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov arrived in a police vehicle and had the Stanley Cup in his possession.

"Let's enjoy this, but a three-peat is a very good possibility," Barkov said as he conducted an interview in the backseat of said vehicle, via CBS Miami.

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling, Barkov and many other Panthers were spotted bringing the Stanley Cup inside the famous beach bar in the early morning hours Wednesday. It's safe to say the group probably hasn't gotten any sleep since Game 6 wrapped up.

The majority of the Panthers roster ended up making their way to the Elbo Room and hoisted the Stanley Cup for fans to see while partying on the bar's balcony that overlooks S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Players even poured some beer into the Stanley Cup and dumped it onto fans down below.

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2024, Tkachuk took the iconic trophy into the Atlantic Ocean for a quick swim. That performance wasn't replicated as the NHL made it clear the Stanley Cup wasn't allowed to go into the ocean after last year's chaos, according to CBS Miami.

While the Panthers celebrated at Elbo Room on Wednesday, that won't be the final chance the team will get to do so.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has confirmed the Panthers' championship parade will take place Sunday. The championship celebration will "most likely" travel along the Fort Lauderdale beach and begin at noon.

An estimated crowd of at least 200,000 fans attended the Panthers' championship parade in 2024.