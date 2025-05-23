It looks like the Florida Panthers will appear in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season. Paul Maurice's squad has jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Florida stole Game 1 in Carolina with a 5-2 victory, then completely demolished the Hurricanes in Game 2, 5-0. Now, the series shifts to Sunrise with the Panthers eyeing a sweep.

What's become clear this year is that the reigning champs have no problem playing on the road. Florida is 7-2 away from Amerant Bank Arena this postseason and racking up the goals at a historical pace.

The Panthers are averaging 4.78 goals per game on the road this postseason, according to CBS Sports Research. That is the most in Stanley Cup playoffs history (min. 8 games). The three teams that rank below the 2025 Panthers in all-time playoff road goals per game all won the Stanley Cup.

Most goals per game on the road in a postseason

Year Team Playoff road goals per game Season result 2025 Panthers 4.78 TBD 1985 Oilers 4.63 Won Stanley Cup 1981 Islanders 4.63 Won Stanley Cup 2022 Avalanche 4.30 Won Stanley Cup

According to OptaSTATS, the Panthers are the first team in NHL history to win four road games by at least four goals in a single postseason -- and they've registered at least one such win in all three rounds. Florida began the postseason with a 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, registered 6-1 victories in both Game 5 and Game 7 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, and then handed Carolina a 5-0 loss on Thursday night.

Not surprisingly, the Panthers are the odds-on favorites (per BetMGM) to win the Stanley Cup.

The Panthers have scored 55 times this postseason, with center Sam Bennett leading the way with nine goals in 14 games. If the Panthers keep scoring like this on the road, history indicates another Stanley Cup is in their future.