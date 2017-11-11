Panthers snap skid with 4-1 win over Sabres

Huberdeau sets up three; Luongo passes Joseph

The Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 to snap a five-game losing streak in a tilt that was closer than the final score, padded by two empty-net goals, would indicate.

Jonathan Huberdeau assisted on Florida’s first three goals and Roberto Luongo snapped a tie with Curtis Joseph to stand all alone in fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Buffalo opened the scoring with 6:58 left in a rather cautiously played first period when Kyle Okposo deflected in Viktor Antipin’s shot from the point. Evander Kane picked up the second assist on the power-play goal that came with Colton Sceviour off for hooking.

After Robin Lehner robbed Radim Vrbata late in the first and came up with a diving goal line save early in the second, the Panthers finally got on the board when Evgenii Dadonov converted a rebound opportunity at 6:52 of the middle frame with the assists going to linemates Aleksander Barkov and Huberdeau. Aaron Ekblad made a nice hold with his glove at the blue line to allow the Cats to keep the pressure on.

Ian McCoshen provided the go-ahead goal 3:50 into the third period. After Huberdeau gained the zone and fended off the back-checking Okposo, he dropped the puck to McCoshen and he beat Lehner from the point with Barkov providing a helpful screen. Dadonov drew the second helper on the rookie’s third goal.

Luongo, who finished with 24 saves, came up with a huge stop on Sam Reinhart with 6:34 remaining to keep his club on top.

The Panthers put the game away at 18:28 when Barkov fired home the first of two empty-netters after taking a sweet backhand dish from Hubderdeau. Scevior also collected a helper on the play.

Vincent Trocheck completed the scoring seventeen seconds later, converting after tracking down Ekblad’s long clear. The goal was Trocheck’s team-leading eighth of the campaign.

Florida finally tightened up in its own end, holding the now last place Sabres to just 25 shots on goal. Dadonov and Barkov each ended a three-game goalless drought with Huberdeau providing the line with a much-needed spark. The Panthers get right back at it tonight in Newark against the New Jersey Devils, who will be looking to end a four-game losing streak.

Full Highlights (courtesy of NHL.com)

Wings & Things