Panthers' Vincent Trocheck suffers gruesome leg injury, screams in pain, leaves on stretcher
The Panthers don't believe the injury will be short-term
The Florida Panthers lost Vincent Trocheck to a leg injury during Monday night's game in Ottawa, and it sounds like they could be without him for quite a while.
Late in the first period, Trocheck injured his right leg when he got tangled up with Ryan Dzingel deep in the Senators' zone. Trocheck's leg got awkwardly twisted under him as he fell to the ice, and he immediately seemed to be in an immense amount of pain. Ultimately, he had to be stretchered off the ice to receive further medical attention.
From the live broadcast, you can hear Trocheck scream out in pain in the immediate aftermath of the injury. That, plus the replay angles that help provide clarity on exactly what happened, make it very tough to watch.
Given the way the leg bends and gets caught underneath him on the sequence, it looks like the kind of play that could result in a pretty significant knee or leg injury.
The Panthers didn't release an immediate update on Trocheck's "lower body injury" status, but Panthers coach Bob Boughner did say that the injury doesn't appear to be a short-term in nature. The 25-year-old Panthers forward will travel with the team back to Tampa, then to South Florida. Trocheck has three goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season.
The injury was the second significant medical stoppage of the night in Ottawa, as both teams were sent back to their locker rooms earlier in the first period while emergency personnel responded to a 77-year-old man who had a heart attack in the stands. That fan was taken to a nearby hospital and was unresponsive upon arrival, but no update has been given on his condition.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Blues fire Yeo after slow start
The Blues came into the season with high expectations but have stumbled out of the gate
-
Coach Q rips shotski at Bears tailgate
Unemployment seems to be treating Coach Q well
-
Bruins lose Zdeno Chara for 4-6 weeks
Yet another injury hits Boston's blue line, with the 41-year-old defenseman out indefinite...
-
Fake Twitter accounts defend Senators
The accounts targeted Ottawa newspapers after Sens players were heard joking about their f...
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Nov. 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Marchand trolls refs with white flag
The NHL's most notorious pest is at it again