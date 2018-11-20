Panthers' Vincent Trocheck suffers gruesome leg injury, screams in pain, leaves on stretcher

The Florida Panthers lost Vincent Trocheck to a leg injury during Monday night's game in Ottawa, and it sounds like they could be without him for quite a while.

Late in the first period, Trocheck injured his right leg when he got tangled up with Ryan Dzingel deep in the Senators' zone. Trocheck's leg got awkwardly twisted under him as he fell to the ice, and he immediately seemed to be in an immense amount of pain. Ultimately, he had to be stretchered off the ice to receive further medical attention.

From the live broadcast, you can hear Trocheck scream out in pain in the immediate aftermath of the injury. That, plus the replay angles that help provide clarity on exactly what happened, make it very tough to watch.

Frightful game tonight for #FLAPanthers in Ottawa, as budding star Vincent Trocheck had to be taken off on a stretcher (Lower Body Injury) and a fan suffered cardiac arrest. According to @CTVOttawa the 83-year old man was unresponsive upon arriving at hospital. pic.twitter.com/KCcgZeQSgj — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) November 20, 2018

Vinny Trocheck being stretchered off the ice after this... Very tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/fVku3XaxxA — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) November 20, 2018

Given the way the leg bends and gets caught underneath him on the sequence, it looks like the kind of play that could result in a pretty significant knee or leg injury.

The Panthers didn't release an immediate update on Trocheck's "lower body injury" status, but Panthers coach Bob Boughner did say that the injury doesn't appear to be a short-term in nature. The 25-year-old Panthers forward will travel with the team back to Tampa, then to South Florida. Trocheck has three goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season.

The injury was the second significant medical stoppage of the night in Ottawa, as both teams were sent back to their locker rooms earlier in the first period while emergency personnel responded to a 77-year-old man who had a heart attack in the stands. That fan was taken to a nearby hospital and was unresponsive upon arrival, but no update has been given on his condition.