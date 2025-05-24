The Florida Panthers will host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. Paul Maurice's team has a commanding 2-0 series lead against Rod Brind'Amour's team after winning Games 1 and 2 on the road. Puck drop for Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds, while Carolina is a +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+173) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 3 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes on Saturday:

Hurricanes +1.5 on the puck line (-212)

Under 5.5 (-125)

Carolina has been outscored 10-2 to start the series, so they will need a complete change in mindset to close that gap in Saturday's matchup. The Hurricanes have won and covered the puck line in two of their last three games on the road, while the Panthers were shutout 2-0 in their last game on home ice. The SportsLine model projects the visiting Canes will cover the puck line in over 70% of simulations.

The Under has hit in each of the Hurricanes' last two road games and in two of the last three home games for the Panthers. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has now allowed two or fewer goals in five straight playoff games and pitched a 17-save shutout in Game 2.

