The Carolina Hurricanes knew they'd have their work cut out for them against the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Eastern Conference finals, but now they're staring down the barrel of a 3-0 series deficit entering Game 4 on Monday. The Florida Panthers needed seven games to sneak past the Maple Leafs earlier in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but have reestablished their dominance early in this series by outscoring Carolina 16-4 over the first three games. They'll have a chance to close out the series on Memorial Day and head back to the Stanley Cup finals for the third year in a row. You can also check out our Panthers vs. Hurricanes prop picks.

Florida is a -184 favorite on the money line (risk $184 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Hurricanes odds, while Carolina is a +153 underdog (risk $100 to win $153). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+142) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Here are its best bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes on Monday:

Hurricanes on the money line (+170)

Under 5.5 goals (-110)

There's not a lot of positives for Carolina to take from the first three games of this series, but the Hurricanes have been consistently good since Rod Brind'Amour took over in 2018 and you can expect them to show a little fight in this spot. In 5 vs. 5 play during this series, Carolina actually has a 54.06% advantage in Corsi For and the ice hasn't been nearly as slanted towards Florida as the score has dictated.

Consensus here is +153 and the model is predicting that Carolina wins in 45% of simulations, creating value at those odds.

You've seen one of the best bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on Monday.

The Panthers have scored at least five goals of their own in every game of the series, but that's probably not a sustainable pace against a team that is much better defensively and on the penalty kill than they've let on so far. Florida has more than doubled their expected goals for (7.56) during the Eastern Conference finals and the model is predicting that they come down to earth a bit here.

It's predicting that 5.3 goals are scored on average and that the Under hits in 59% of simulations. Under 5.5 goals is listed at -110.

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, posting a 148-73-8 roll on NHL sides picks, returning over $4,000 for $100 players.