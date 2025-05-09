The Florida Panthers look to get out of a two-game hole when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinal battle on Friday. The Leafs rallied from scoring deficits in Games 1 and 2 to defeat the reigning Stanley Cup champions, winning both matchups in Toronto by one goal. Puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is 7 p.m. ET.



Florida is a -238 favorite on the money line (risk $238 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Maple Leafs odds, while Toronto is a +193 underdog (risk $100 to win $193). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Panthers are also -1.5 (+115) on the puck line.

Four of the last five games between these two teams, including both regular season and playoff meetings, have been decided by one goal. Five of the eight games Toronto has played in these playoffs have been decided by one goal, with three of those games going into overtime.

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-137)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-137)



Four of the last five games between these two teams, including both regular season and playoff meetings, have been decided by one goal. Five of the eight games Toronto has played in these playoffs have been decided by one goal, with three of those games going into overtime. The SportsLine model projects the Maple Leafs will keep Game 3 close and cover the puck line at +1.5 in almost 80% of simulations.

Brad Marchand 1+ points (+105)

The veteran forward has registered seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven playoff games, tallying at least one point in four straight. That includes three points in two playoff games against the Maple Leafs, who he tallied six points against (two goals, four assists) in six regular-season games this year.



Auston Matthews Over 3.5 shots on goal (-105)

Matthews is tied with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen with 29 shots on goal through eight games, leading all players still in the playoffs. (Only Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon tops that number, with 39 SOGs in seven games before the Avs' postseason exit.) Plus, the Leafs forward has tallied three or more shots in seven of those eight games.

