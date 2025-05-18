The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoff conference semifinals round on Sunday. The Maple Leafs fought off elimination and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory on Friday in Florida to force a decisive Game 7. Puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Maple Leafs odds, while Toronto is a +109 underdog (risk $100 to win $109). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Panthers are also -1.5 (+205) on the puck line. Before making any Maple Leafs vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, here are its best bets for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers on Sunday:

Over 5.5 total goals (+136)

Four of the six games have featured at least seven goals to go well over this total, including all three games in Toronto. The Maple Leafs won the first two games of the series, 5-4 and 4-3, in Toronto before suffering a 6-1 home loss in Game 5. Both Toronto and Florida ranked in the top half in scoring this season, with Toronto seventh at 3.26 goals per game and Florida 15th at 3.0 goals per contest this year. The SportsLine model projects the Over to hit in over 50% of simulations.

Carter Verhaeghe Over 2.5 shots on goal (-120)

Verhaeghe is averaging 2.5 shots on goal this series, and he's averaging the second-most total shot attempts (6.5) on the Panthers this series. He has two goals over his last four games, including a goal in Florida's key 2-0 Game 4 victory to tie the series at 2-2. He was aggressive on Friday with four shot attempts, tied for the most on the team, and in a win-or-go-home Game 7, the model projects the 20-goal scorer from the regular season to be aggressive.

Auston Matthews Over 3.5 shots on goal (-115)

Matthews scored his third goal of the postseason in Game 6 as the team's top-line center has three shots on goal or more in all but one playoff game this year. He has 24 total shots this series after finishing third on the team in goals (33) this season. His four shots in Game 6 were more than any other Toronto player, and as one of only three different goal scorers for the Maple Leafs over the last three games, the model projects another aggressive approach from Matthews.

Matthews to register over 3.5 shots on goal is listed at -125 at DraftKings.

Want more NHL picks for Sunday and the Chase for the Stanley Cup?