The Edmonton Oilers look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Friday. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal on a power play with 31 seconds left in overtime to lift Edmonton to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. Puck drop for Game 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+185) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 prop bets and picks from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Here are the model's best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Friday (odds subject to change):

Panthers +1.5 on the puck line (-226)

Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Game 1 was the fourth consecutive one-goal game between these teams dating back to Game 7 of last year's Stanley Cup Final, and that trend looks likely to continue into Game 2. The SportsLine model projects Florida will cover the puck line in well over 70% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Friday.

Over 6.5 goals have been scored in three straight games between these teams, and the model is leaning on improved defensive play to take center stage in Game 2. Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head to turn away 42 shots on Wednesday, so the pressure will be on Florida's blue line to boost him up. The Oilers will have to match those defensive efforts to help Stuart Skinner have another successful outing.

Under 6.5 total goals scored is listed at -125.

Want more NHL picks for Friday?