The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. Florida has taken a 2-1 lead in the overall series, most recently completing a dominant 6-1 victory on home ice in Game 3. Puck drop for Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. is at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a -149 favorite on the money line (risk $149 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+164) on the puck line.

Here are the model's best bets for Panthers vs. Oilers on Thursday (odds subject to change):

Oilers +1.5 on the puck line (-200)

Under 6.5 goals (-120)

The Panthers secured a blowout in Game 3, but the model is leaning on the Oilers to keep Game 4 much closer. Five straight games between these teams going back to last year's Cup Final have been decided by one goal, with Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 rematch going into overtime. Edmonton has only dropped two straight games once in these playoffs, and they rebounded with a 7-4 victory against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. The SportsLine model projects the Oilers will cover the puck line in well over 70% of simulations.

The Under has yet to hit in these series, but the model is leaning on Game 4 to be a defense-heavy matchup. Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky only allowed one goal on 33 shots in Game 3, his first outing allowing fewer than three goals since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.



