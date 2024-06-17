The Florida Panthers make their second attempt at winning the first championship in franchise history when they host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. Florida won the first three games of the series but was unable to complete the sweep on Saturday as Edmonton cruised to an 8-1 victory. The Panthers have won four consecutive playoff contests at home, outscoring their opponents 12-4 during the streak. The Oilers have lost three of their last four on the road.

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Florida -136, Edmonton +116

Panthers vs. Oilers over/under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+187)

FLA: The Panthers have allowed fewer than three goals in nine of their 11 home playoff games



EDM: The Oilers are 3-0 when facing elimination this postseason



Why you should back the Panthers

Florida has lost consecutive games just once this postseason, dropping Games 2 and 3 of the Eastern Conference final to the New York Rangers, but followed with six straight victories. Captain Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 21 points in the playoffs and has recorded four two-point performances in his last eight contests. The 28-year-old center has produced two of those efforts in this series, notching a pair of assists in the opener while scoring one goal and setting up another in Game 3.

Vladimir Tarasenko has tallied in back-to-back games and three of his last five after registering only two goals in his first 16 contests this postseason. The 32-year-old Russian right wing, who is one of two players on the Panthers with his name already on the Stanley Cup, has amassed 73 points in 118 career playoff games. Tarasenko and Finnish center Anton Lundell both are riding three-game point streaks, with the latter recording four assists during his run.

Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton finally has been able to generate offense in the series, scoring at least two goals in each of the last four periods after registering only two over the first eight sessions. Fifteen of the Oilers' 18 skaters landed on the stat sheet in Game 4, with superstar Connor McDavid leading the attack with a goal and three assists. The 27-year-old center, who has collected six points in his last two games, is first in the NHL with 38 and looking to join Wayne Gretzky (three times) and Mario Lemieux as the only players to record at least 40 in one postseason.

McDavid had three assists in Game 4 to increase his total to 32 and break the single-playoff record set in 1988 by Gretzky (31). Darnell Nurse scored on Saturday, raising Edmonton's league-leading total to 17 goals by defensemen in the postseason. Edmonton is first with a 93.6% success rate on the penalty kill and has gone 12-for-13 in the series, while Swedish center Mattias Janmark is the first Oiler with at least two short-handed goals in one postseason since Todd Marchant scored three in 1997.

