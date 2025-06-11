The Florida Panthers will look to add to their series lead when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. The Oilers secured an overtime win on home ice in Game 1, but the Panthers have taken over the series after back-to-back victories. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as six different Panthers scored in a 6-1 victory in Game 3 on Monday.

Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton has not lost three games in a row since a regular-season skid that started on February 7, and the stakes were significantly lower than they are in this Cup Final rematch against Florida. Connor McDavid and company have dropped two games in a row just once in the 2025 NHL playoffs, and they responded with a convincing 7-4 victory against the Los Angeles Kings. It doesn't hurt, either, that the Oilers are also 7-2 in all Game 4 scenarios dating back to 2022.

Speaking of McDavid, Game 3 was just the third time in these playoffs that he has been held without a point. He followed up the previous two games with multi-point efforts, and he is expected to push in Game 4 to keep his team out of a 3-1 series hole.

Why you should back the Panthers

It's hard to go against a home team that has momentum. That's what the Florida Panthers are right now. Games 1 and 2 were decided by one goal and could have been won by either team, but Game 3 was decidedly Florida's as Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand led the offense to the 11th game in these playoffs where the Panthers have scored five or more goals.



Severance notes that Florida has also taken the advantage in goal. Bobrovsky has faced 116 shots in three games and tightened up in Game 3 to allow just one goal. Meanwhile, Edmonton's Stuart Skinner had to be pulled on Monday after allowing five goals on 23 shots.

Skinner has run very hot and cold this postseason, and the cold version is in the crease right now. Does that mean it's back to Calvin Pickard on Thursday? He allowed a goal on eight shots in relief but hasn't started a game in a month.

