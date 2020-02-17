Panthers vs. Sharks odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

Teams needing to make a late-season push to get in the NHL playoff picture meet on Monday when the San Jose Sharks host the Florida Panthers in an inter-conference NHL matchup. The Panthers (30-22-6), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, have lost two in a row and six of seven, while the Sharks (26-28-4), sixth in the Pacific Division, have won two straight and four of five.

The game, which starts at 4 p.m. ET, will be played at the SAP Center at San Jose. Florida leads the all-time series 16-14-7. The latest Sharks vs. Panthers odds show San Jose at -115 on the money line (wager $115 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects set at 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Sharks picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Panthers vs. Sharks spread: Sharks -1.5

Panthers vs. Sharks over-under: 5.5 goals

Panthers vs. Sharks money line: Panthers -105, Sharks -115

FLA: Is sixth in the NHL in penalty minutes at 418

SJ: Is first in the league in penalty kill at 85.4 percent

Why the Sharks have value

San Jose, which is 14-14-1 at home, has gotten off to strong defensive starts since Bob Boughner was named interim head coach. Dating back to Dec. 12, the Sharks have allowed 12 goals against in the first period. Overall, San Jose has improved to allowing just 45 goals in the first period this season, among the top-five in the NHL.

Goalie Aaron Dell has been playing well of late, winning three of his last four starts. For the season, Dell is 12-11-2 with a 2.85 goals-against average with a .911 saves percentage. In his last six wins, he has not allowed more than three goals, and in three of those starts, Dell has allowed just one.

Why the Panthers have value

Even so, San Jose isn't necessarily the best value on the Panthers vs. Sharks money line. That's because the Panthers are 14-10-4 on the road and have outscored their opponents 201-198 for a plus-three goal differential. Florida has won three straight in the series and five of six. The Panthers have also won three straight games at San Jose. The road team is 6-2 in the last eight meetings.

Offensively, the Panthers are led by left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, who became just the second player in team history to reach 70 points in 58 games or fewer. He has goals in back-to-back games and has seven points over the past 10 games, including two assists in a loss to Vegas on Feb. 6. For the season, Huberdeau has 21 goals and 49 assists, including 26 power play points.

