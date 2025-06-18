Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups over Oilers as Sam Reinhart's hat trick clinches team's second title

Skip to Main Content
The Florida Panthers routed the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 and captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup. In doing so, the Panthers have become just the third team in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to win back-to-back Stanley Cups, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21).

Veteran forward Sam Reinhart paced the Panthers with a hat-trick performance (four goals total) in the series-clinching Game 6. Reinhart extended his point streak to four consecutive games and tallied six goals and three assists over that span. It also marked the second consecutive season in which Reinhart scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was sensational throughout the night, stopping every shot that he faced.

Just 4:36 into the opening period, the Panthers were able to get onto the scoreboard. After Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard turned the puck over at his own blue line, Reinhart was able to stickhandle around Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm and found the back of the net.

With Reinhart's goal, Florida also became the eighth team in NHL history to score 90 goals in a single postseason.

In the final minute of the opening period, the Panthers gave themselves even more of a cushion. Florida forward Eetu Luostarinen remained patient as the play developed and ultimately found a wide-open Matthew Tkachuk in the slot for a snapshot goal on Skinner's glove side.

The Panthers scored 13 first-period goals in six Stanley Cup Final games, outscoring the Oilers by nine goals in those first periods. That trend allowed them to jump out to an early advantage on Tuesday.

Florida was also able to add another insurance goal late in the second period to help put Game 6 out of reach. 

After Carter Verhaeghe put a lackluster shot on net, Stuart Skinner wasn't able to catch the puck or deflect it to the corner. Instead, the puck bounced out to Aleksander Barkov, who threw the puck on the net, and it ultimately deflected off of Sam Reinhart into the net.

With their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory, the Panthers also became just the fourth team in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups against the same opponent. They are the first team to beat the same opponent in back-to-back seasons since the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins in 1977 and 1978.

Bobrovsky stands tall

A franchise goaltender makes a world of difference for any championship-contending team, and the Panthers were able to depend on theirs when the lights were the brightest in the Stanley Cup Final. Entering Game 6, Bobrovsky allowed just one goal in the previous game, but did have his fair share of struggles throughout this series.

However, Bobrovsky produced arguably his most impressive performance of the 2025 postseason when the Panthers needed him the most. The Florida netminder stopped 28 of the 29 shots that he faced in Game 6. Bobrovsky appeared to be locked in from the opening face-off this time around. Whether it was making a pad save on an Evan Bouchard drive in a four-on-four situation or getting some help from his teammates, Bobrovsky was able to make key save after key save to keep the Oilers off the scoreboard despite two of the sport's top stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl attempting to put the puck past him. 

Bennett a deserving Conn Smythe winner

Winger Sam Bennett became the first player in Panthers history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which honors the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since 2000, Bennett's 15 goals were the second-most in a single postseason behind only Oilers forward Zach Hyman (16) in 2024.

Bennett had a knack for putting the puck in the net, but he also was tied with Matthew Tkachuk for the team lead in points (22). The Panthers star totaled five goals and an assist throughout the Stanley Cup Final, which was highlighted by a two-goal performance in a Game 1 overtime loss. 

This postseason couldn't have come at a better time for Bennett considering that he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Bennett was such an integral part of Florida's success throughout their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs but will likely command a large pay day on the open market in the offseason. The Panthers likely will attempt to do whatever they can in order to keep Bennett and the rest of this group together, but tough decisions will likely have to be made. For now, Bennett just wrapped up a postseason for the ages.

Last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup? Oilers fall two wins short of ending drought with Game 6 loss
Austin Nivison
Last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup? Oilers fall two wins short of ending drought with Game 6 loss

Panthers' deadline moves loom large

It's been a long road for the Panthers to get to Tuesday's Stanley Cup-clinching victory. Following the 4 Nations Face-Off, forward Matthew Tkachuk's status was up in the air after he suffered a lower-body injury in the round-robin tournament's final. However, after sitting out the second half of the regular season, Tkachuk was ready to go when the Stanley Cup Playoffs got underway back in April.

Considering that Tkachuk's health was up in the air prior to the regular season's conclusion, Panthers general manager Bill Zito decided to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Florida ended up acquiring veteran defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick. Zito wasn't done: he also landed Brad Marchand in a trade with the Boston Bruins just before the 3 p.m. deadline. In a span of days, the Panthers had added two high-profile players that possessed big game experience.

Jones' presence on the back end really helped stabilize Florida's defensive unit, but Marchand was the definition of a true difference-maker in the postseason. Marchand finished the Stanley Cup Playoffs as just the seventh player to score five-plus goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals, while also being the only player to accomplish that feat with multiple teams after doing it with the Boston Bruins. He registered six goals in the Stanley Cup Final alone, including a game-winning double overtime goal in Game 2. If the Panthers traveled back to South Florida in an 0-2 hole, perhaps the series would've went in a completely different direction.

The Panthers finished in third place in the Atlantic Division, but this was a team that was built for the postseason. The front office loaded up with even more depth and it made a massive difference in each round. 

Panthers go back-to-back

Final: Panthers 5, Oilers 1

The Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. Florida was in control of Game 6 from the first period on and never looked back. Sam Reinhart recorded a hat-trick performance to pace the Panthers in and ended up scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for the second straight season. An extremely deep roster from top to bottom and general manager Bill Zito pushed the right buttons at the trade deadline by acquiring Brad Marchand and Seth Jones. Lord Stanley will remain in South Florida. 

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 2:50 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 10:50 pm EDT
 
No power-plays up to this point

Lost in the shuffle tonight may be the fact that there hasn't been a single power-play all night. Evander Kane and Sam Bennett had offsetting penalties in the opening period that led to a 4-on-4 situation, but no team has been a man up throughout Game 6. Absolutely mind-boggling stuff in South Florida.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 2:32 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 10:32 pm EDT
 
McDavid upset with no call

The frustration may be starting to set in for Oilers star Connor McDavid, who as tripped up in the offensive zone and may have had a gripe. The Oilers forward pleaded his case to the official, but to not avail. Edmonton is running out of time to make something happen.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 2:28 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 10:28 pm EDT
 
End of 2nd Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

The Panthers are just 20 minutes away from winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. After a ho-hum second opening 17 minutes of the second period, Florida has able to get another insurance goal on one of the more shocking sequences that you'll ever see. After Carter Verhaeghe put the puck on net, Stuart Skinner didn't make any attempt to catch it. As a result, it bounced out to Aleksander Barkov, who fired a shot that ricocheted off of teammate Sam Reinhart and across the goal line. The Panthers have about as much of an advantage as a team can ask for in a series-clinching scenario. Will they close it out this time around?

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 2:00 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Panthers 3, Oilers 0 | 2nd Period

The Panthers benefit from an abundance of patience and puck movement once again. After Carter Verhaeghe put a lackluster shot on net, Stuart Skinner wasn't able to catch the puck. Instead, the puck bounced out to Aleksander Barkov, who threw the puck on the net, and it ultimately deflected off of Sam Reinhart into the net. It was truly one of the most peculiar goals that I've ever seen in over three decades of watching this sport.

 
Panthers thwart Oilers scoring chance

Moments ago, Matthew Tkachuk proved that he's willing to do whatever it takes to hoist the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season. Oilers defenseman Jake Walman stepped into a shot with traffic developing in front, but Tkachuk was able to get his skate on the puck to block the attempt. It's the seventh blocked shot of the night for the Panthers.

 
Bobrovsky locked in

Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was essential to his team's success in the latter stages of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. That's proving to be the case yet again. Bobrovsky has turned aside all 18 shots that he's faced. Prior to Game 6, the Panthers goaltender had allowed at least four goals in three games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, so he hasn't been at his best at times in this series. 

 
Panthers have led early and often

According to NHL PR, the Panthers have lead for 215:49 of the Stanley Cup Final after acquiring the advantage in the first period. Meanwhile, the Oilers have led for just 33:51 throughout the series. The Panthers have also scored the first goal in five of the six games in the series.

 
Perry just misses point-blank chance

Early in the second period, Connor McDavid was orchestrating a two-on-one rush along with Corey Perry, and remained as patient as humanly possible. McDavid waited for Gustav Forsling to slide by before passing it across the paint to Perry, who just directed the shot wide. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky slid across to attempt to make the save, but Perry ended up pushing the puck behind the net. A golden scoring chance for Edmonton goes awry. 

 
End of 1st Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 0

For the fourth time in the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have scored the first goal of the game. Off a horrific turnover from defenseman Evan Bouchard at his own blue zone, Panthers star Sam Reinhart has able to stickhandle his way around Mattias Ekholm and ultimately lifted the puck over the glove of Stuart Skinner to open the scoring. In the final minute of the first period, the Panthers saw patience pay off as Eetu Luostarinen found a wide-open Matthew Tkachuk in the slot for a spectacular goal. Florida has an impressive two-goal lead and a thunderous crowd behind them after the opening 20 minutes of play. While it's quite an advantage, the Oilers can never be counted out as we've learned in this series.

 
Panthers 2, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

The Panthers strike again as a result of some tremendous puck movement and patience. Forward Eetu Luostarinen waited for his teammates to join the rush and dished the puck off to a wide-open Matthew Tkachuk in the slot. Tkachuk certainly didn't miss the mark as he snapped the puck past Stuart Skinner.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:58 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:58 pm EDT
 
Skinner stops Bennett in close

There's been action at both ends of the ice late in the first period. Panthers star Sam Bennett was just able to get free by the net and ripped a shot, but Stuart Skinner was up to the challenge. Bennett also attempted to find Carter Verhaeghe with a pass into the slot rather than putting the puck on net. The puck ended up being deflected wide of the net. 

Skinner hasn't been tested a ton early on aside from Sam Reinhart's early goal, which wasn't completely Skinner's fault. Still, he's looked confident in between the pipes. That's something that the Oilers need as they trail in the early going of Game 6.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:52 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:52 pm EDT
 
Bobrovsky looks dialed in

Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky has looked sensational thus far in the first period. With Sam Bennett and Evander Kane being assessed offsetting penalties, Bobrovsky stacked the pads on a few occasions on that four-on-four situation, including stopping a huge drive from Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. The big-game experience of Bobrovsky is proving to shine through during the first half of the frame.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:43 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Panthers' fast starts continue

Panthers 1, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard coughs up a brutal turnover at his own blue zone. Following the turnover, Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is able to make Mattias Ekholm miss and lifts the puck past Stuart Skinner. It was a terrific display of stick-handling by Reinhart to make that goal possible. Reinhart extends his point streak to four consecutive games as he's recorded four goals and three assists during that stretch. In addition, the Panthers are now outscoring the Oilers 12-4 in the first period during this series.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:30 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Oilers playing with more juice early on

It's pretty clear that the Oilers are the team that is being more aggressive in the opening minutes of Game 6. Edmonton has spent a fair amount of time in Florida's and have already peppered goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with four shots-on-goal. That being said, Bobrovsky has done a great job of controlling the puck and hasn't allowed any rebounds.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:27 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Former Panthers goaltender and Hall of Famer Robert Luongo bangs the drum to get the crowd fired up prior to Game 6. We're officially underway with the puck being dropped. Will the Panthers win their second consecutive Stanley Cup or will the Oilers force a Game 7? We're about to find out.

Chris Bengel
June 18, 2025, 12:22 AM
Jun. 17, 2025, 8:22 pm EDT
 
How the Oilers can force a Game 7

It's no secret that it'll take the Oilers best effort to extend their season in Game 6. Stuart Skinner will be back in the net, while coach Kris Knoblauch also could make additional lineup changes for Tuesday's contest. A few things will certainly have to change if Edmonton wants to force the greatest two words in the English language: Game 7.

The Oilers were completely suffocated by the Panthers defense in Game 5 to the tune of registering just 21 shots-on-goal. It marked the first time in the series that Edmonton failed to tally the 30-shot mark against Florida. In addition to the decreased volume of shots, the Oilers came away with zero goals on three power-play opportunities, which also marked the first time that they didn't score on the man advantage. 

While it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this out, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl simply have to play at their absolute best. The Oilers dynamic duo registered just four combined shots-on-goal in Game 5, and that's not going to enough for two world-class players. After suffering a tough 6-1 loss in Game 3, they did bounce back with Draisaitl scoring the game-winning goal and McDavid tallying an assist.

The Oilers have been counted out on several occasions throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have always managed to come back to life. Can they do it one more time?

Chris Bengel
June 17, 2025, 11:50 PM
Jun. 17, 2025, 7:50 pm EDT
 
Brad "The Ageless Wonder" Marchand

If the Panthers do end up winning the Stanley Cup, Brad Marchand certainly has done his fair share to help make that a reality. Entering Game 6, Marchand holds the second-shortest odds (+440) to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and for good reason. Marchand has scored six goals throughout the Stanley Cup Final and has found the back of the net in all but one game. 

In a historical context, Marchand is entering very elite company. The 37-year old is tied for the fourth-most goals in a Stanley Cup Final in the past 100 years. Marchand has also become just the seventh player to score five-plus goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals, while being the only player to accomplish that feat with multiple teams after also doing it as a member of the Bruins.

Chris Bengel
June 17, 2025, 11:40 PM
Jun. 17, 2025, 7:40 pm EDT
 
Panthers look to win consecutive Stanley Cups

The Panthers are on the verge of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup in back-to-back seasons. If Florida is able to defeat Edmonton in Game 6, they would become just the third team in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to win back-to-back Stanley Cups as they'd join the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21). 

The Panthers would also become just the fourth team in NHL history to win consecutive Stanley Cups against the same opponent. They'd be the first team to beat the same opponent in back-to-back seasons since the Canadiens defeated the Bruins in 1977 and 1978. In addition, 16 different teams have won back-to-back Stanley Cups in league history.

Chris Bengel
June 17, 2025, 11:30 PM
Jun. 17, 2025, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Oilers going back to Skinner

The Oilers have proved to be a revolving door when it comes to the goaltender position during the Stanley Cup Final. After surrendering three goals in the opening period of Game 4, coach Kris Knoblauch elected to pull Stuart Skinner in favor of Calvin Pickard, and it was a move that proved to be successful. Edmonton was able to erase a three-goal deficit and ultimately recorded a 5-4 overtime win. 

After stopping 22 of 23 saves in two periods and overtime, Pickard was rewarded with a start in between the pipes in Game 5. However, it wasn't a repeat performance as Pickard surrendered four goals in his first loss of the postseason. Due to Pickard's struggles, the Oilers are turning back to Skinner in net in Game 6.

Skinner will certainly need to have a better performance than he's had throughout the Stanley Cup Final. In four games in this series, Skinner has given up 16 total goals and has been pulled in each of his last two starts. It is worth noting that Skinner allowed just three total goals over the final two games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final when Edmonton needed a stellar effort to remain alive in that series. The question remains: can Skinner get back on track enough to give the Oilers a chance to force a Game 7?

Chris Bengel
June 17, 2025, 11:15 PM
Jun. 17, 2025, 7:15 pm EDT
