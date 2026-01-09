With an empty-net goal on Thursday night, Patrick Kane became just the sixth American-born NHL player to score 500 goals in his career. It was another major milestone that cements Kane's place as one of the greatest -- if not the greatest -- American ever to play the game.

With under four minutes remaining in the Detroit Red Wings' win over the Vancouver Canucks, Kane got the puck at the neutral zone and stared down an empty cage at the other end. He took a few strides inside the blue line and flicked a shot into the net, joining the 500-goal club.

That was just the latest in a long list of accomplishments and accolades that Kane has accrued over his career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion also has a Hart Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and Calder Trophy on his shelf. That resume stacks up very favorably with other American players throughout history, and it gives Kane a real case to be No. 1.

Still, Kane has some stiff competition with players like Mike Modano, Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch among the all-time greats. That's without even considering the modern era of American players like Auston Matthews, Connor Hellebuyck, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes.

Now that Kane has reached the 500-goal mark, here are the top 10 American-born players throughout NHL history.

*Brett Hull was not included on this list because, despite playing for Team USA via dual citizenship, he was born in Canada.

Below * denotes active player

Goals: 252

252 Assists: 401

401 Points: 653

The first half of Eichel's career, which he spent with the Buffalo Sabres, was tumultuous. Still, he was a productive player, and it was clear that he could be a true game-changer with a more competent organization. Enter the Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel has established himself as one of the best two-way centers in the game, and he played a pivotal role in the Golden Knights winning their first Stanley Cup in 2023 as he led the league in assists that postseason. Eichel's resume should only get more impressive because it doesn't seem like Vegas is dropping out of contention anytime soon, and he is a big reason for that.

9. Matthew Tkachuk, RW*

Goals: 240

240 Assists: 396

396 Points: 636

There is a Tkachuk on this list, but it's not Keith. Instead, his eldest son slots in here after an incredible run over the last four seasons. Even before getting dealt to the Florida Panthers, Tkachuk put up 104 points with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22, and he's completely changed the fortunes of the franchise since arriving in Sunrise. Florida has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each season with Tkachuk on the roster, and they've now won it all in back-to-back years. While playing through some gnarly injuries, Tkachuk has tallied 69 points in 67 playoff games with Florida, including some huge game-winning goals.

8. Phil Housley, D

Goals: 338

338 Assists: 894

894 Points: 1,232

Housley is one of the best offensive defensemen in history, and that's regardless of nationality. His 338 goals are the most by an American defenseman, and they rank fourth-most all-time behind only Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey and Al MacInnis. Housley may not have the Stanley Cups or awards to match some of his American peers, but he is one of the best in a rich and growing history of great defensemen from the United States when he played from 1982-2003.

7. Pat LaFontaine, C

Goals: 468

468 Assists: 545

545 Points: 1,013

While the totals may not be as gaudy as some players left off this list, it should be noted that LaFontaine did all that damage in just 865 games. In terms of points per game, no American player was better than LaFontaine. From 1987-1993, he tallied at least 41 goals and 88 points in each season. In the 1992-93 campaign, LaFontaine put up 148 points, falling just 12 short of the league-leading Mario Lemieux.

6. Auston Matthews, C*

Goals: 422

422 Assists: 339

339 Points: 761

At the ripe old age of 28, Matthews is already one of the best scorers in American history. He's easily on pace to become the first American-born 600-goal scorer, and 700 career goals certainly isn't out of the question. He's won the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer three times, and he's one of three Americans to win the Hart Trophy in the expansion era. If he can ever get over the playoff hump, he will vault up this list, possibly to No. 1.

5. Connor Hellebuyck, G*

Wins: 331

331 GAA: 2.56

2.56 SV%: .917

.917 Shutouts: 45

Hellebuyck is already the greatest American goaltender in history, and he still has plenty of saves left in those pads. In 2024-25, Hellebuyck picked up his third Vezina Trophy, and he also earned his first Hart Trophy as the league MVP. Hellebuyck is not only one of the best American goalies, but he will go down as one of the greatest overall by the time he's done. Oh, and if he can backstop Team USA to a gold medal at the 2026 Olympics, his legacy will only grow.

4. Brian Leetch, D

Goals: 247

247 Assists: 781

781 Points: 1,028

I think Leetch has a real case to be at least one spot higher, but there's nothing wrong with sitting in the top four. Much like Kane, Leetch's career has been littered with awards. He started his career with the Calder Trophy in 1989, and he added two Norris Trophy wins in the years after that. To top it all off, he led the New York Rangers to a Stanley Cup in 1994 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP.

3. Mike Modano, C

Goals: 561

561 Assists: 813

813 Points: 1,374

Modano still holds the record for most goals by an American-born player. While I think that will fall over the next few seasons, that doesn't change the fact that Modano was one of the best players of his generation. When the Dallas Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999, Modano led all playoff performers in assists with 18, and then he did it again in the 2000 playoffs with 13. Modano finished his prolific career with 1,499 games played, and we should never forgive Mike Babcock for robbing him of 1,500.

2. Chris Chelios, D

Goals: 185

185 Assists: 763

763 Points: 948

A true iron man, Chelios holds the record for most games played by an American-born player with 1,651. Throughout his 26 seasons, Chelios established a legacy as one of the greatest defensemen ever to hit the ice. He won the Norris Trophy three times, and he has three Stanley Cup rings (one with the Montreal Canadiens and two with the Detroit Red Wings). Between his production, accolades and longevity, Chelios was extremely close to taking the top spot in these rankings.

1. Patrick Kane, RW*

Goals: 500

500 Assists: 869

869 Points: 1,369

Call it recency bias. Blame my age. Whatever the case, Kane is the best American-born player in NHL history right now, especially after joining the 500-goal club. Going beyond the raw numbers, and his Hart Trophy win, Kane's case is also built upon his ability to turn the Chicago Blackhawks from perennial losers into a semi-dynasty with three Stanley Cup wins in six seasons. In 136 career playoff games, he has 132 points, and he took home the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2015. Injuries plagued Kane toward the end of his tenure with the Blackhawks -- and they still have lingering effects today -- but he was a true superstar at his peak.