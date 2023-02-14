Patrick Kane trade rumors continue to swirl ahead of the NHL trade deadline, but when it comes to any potential suitors, he holds all the cards. That's because the three-time Stanley Cup champion has a full no-movement clause, which means Kane has control over where he goes and it sounds like his list of desired destinations is relatively short. Former NHL defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo, now a broadcaster on TSN 1050 in Toronto, said Kane has serious interest in two teams.

"Based on the people that I've talked to, if Patrick Kane was to accept a trade somewhere, the two teams that I've been told are on his list are the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs," Colaiacovo said on 'First Up.'

The New York Rangers seem to be an unlikely destination at this point. They already acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, and Kane expressed his disappointment when asked about that transaction.

"It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said, per NBC Sports Chicago. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."

After making a deal for Tarasenko, who is also a winger, the Rangers will probably not be in the market for Kane.

When it comes to the Maple Leafs, it will be difficult for them to make the money work. Toronto has just $296,666 in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly, and Kane carries a $10.5 million cap hit. Even if the Blackhawks were to retain half of Kane's salary, the Maple Leafs would have to jump through financial hoops to acquire him.