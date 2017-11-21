Paul Martin, Sharks forwards still plagued by injury

This isn’t the way we want the youth movement to go down.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer has confirmed that Paul Martin will not be rejoining the San Jose Sharks any time soon. With a two-game road trip coming up, Martin will be staying at home, having been off the ice for several days now.

Injury update: Paul Martin, who hasn’t skated in several days, has had a setback in his rehab from offseason ankle surgery. No further info at the moment #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 21, 2017

Pete DeBoer confirms Paul Martin’s injury setback. Says it’s not the ankle. They are still determining the severity. He won’t make the two-game road trip #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 21, 2017

There’s not a lot of information to go on if it’s not the initial off-season ankle surgery that is causing the issue. Regardless, he will remain out of the line-up for the foreseeable future.

While we wish the best for Martin in his recovery, the Sharks’ defense group has arguably been the most reliable part of this roster. Slotting in Tim Heed and Joakim Ryan created pairings on the back end that haven’t been touched since their debut, and for a good reason: the biggest concern on the blueline is Brent Burns’ lack of scoring, which for a defender, isn’t the worst problem to have.

Martin isn’t the only one nursing injuries. Barclay Goodrow is on Injured Reserve after sustaining an upper body injury against the Florida Panthers. Joe Pavelski is playing through an undisclosed injury and Melker Karlsson took to practice in an orange no-contact jersey today.

Melker Karlsson on the ice for today's #SJSharks practice. In non-contact orange jersey — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) November 21, 2017

Karlsson suffered an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. He’s currently listed as day-to-day. Jannik Hansen and Joel Ward have found them back in the line up amid injuries to the forward group, as well as recent call up from the San Jose Barracuda, Danny O’Regan, and Kevin Labanc, who had a two-game stint with the American League this month.