The Pittsburgh Penguins have admitted that someone in their social media department altered a photo to make it look like everyone in it was wearing their mask correctly for a social media post. The team said in a statement to the New York Post that the staffer responsible for the edit has been disciplined.

The post itself, which is still up as of this writing, was made for the return of fans to the team's arena for the first time since fans were barred from games as part of the league's COVID-19 prevention policy. It included a quote from the Penguins' coach about appreciation for the team's supporters. The original image, however, included three people who didn't have their masks over their nose and mouth, as DK Pittsburgh Sports reporter Taylor Haase noted.

A group of 2,800 fans was allowed into PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday for the first time since March 8, 2020. This came in response to a ruling from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, who permitted gatherings up to 15 percent capacity at indoor venues. The Penguins marked the moment with a 5-2 win.

As for the edit itself, the Penguins said that while the staffer was "perhaps well-intended" the move was against the organization's policy. The team also made sure to note that the edits were only made on "a few fans" not following the rules.

"Our social media team should never send out altered photos to our fan base," the statement continued. "This is a violation of our social media and safety policy, and this staffer has been disciplined."