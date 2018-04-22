Penguins' Evgeni Malkin out for Game 6 with lower-body injury
Malkin suffered the injury when Jori Lehtera fell awkwardly on his leg in Game 5
As the Pittsburgh Penguins look to close out their first round series with the Flyers on Sunday in Philadelphia, they'll be without one of their most important offensive pieces in Evgeni Malkin.
Just prior to Game 6, the Penguins announced that Malkin would be out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Malkin suffered the injury in the second period of Game 5 when Philadelphia forward Jori Lehtera awkwardly fell on his left leg.
Malkin powered through to finish out that game, but clearly the issue has lingered and has presented enough of an issue to keep the 31-year-old Russian out of action. That's a big loss for the Penguins in a crucial game, as Malkin is a key offensive piece down the middle and on special teams. He has three goals and five points so far in the series.
Pittsburgh has to hope the injury isn't overly serious, especially if they have to go to a Game 7 this week.
On a brighter note, the Penguins get Patric Hornqvist back in the lineup for Game 6 after the forward missed two games with an upper-body injury.
