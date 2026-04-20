The 2026 NHL playoffs continue on Monday, and the first puck drop is Game 2 of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL Eastern Conference playoff series. The Flyers won Game 1, 3-2, as they built a 3-1 lead in the third period, and then held on after a Bryan Rust goal pulled it within one with around a minute left to play. The teams split the regular-season series 2-2, with both Philadelphia wins coming in a shootout.

Game time for Game 2 is 7 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -153 favorite (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Penguins vs. Flyers odds, while the over/under is 6. Before making any Penguins vs. Flyers picks, check out the Flyers vs. Penguins predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the final week of the 2025-26 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Flyers vs. Penguins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Penguins vs. Flyers:

Penguins vs. Flyers money line: Penguins -153, Flyers +128 Penguins vs. Flyers over/under: 6 goals Penguins vs. Flyers puck line: Penguins -1.5 (-158) Penguins vs. Flyers picks: See picks at SportsLine Penguins vs. Flyers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Penguins vs. Flyers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Flyers vs. Penguins, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (6). The Penguins saw 58% of their games clear the total, while the Flyers have a 58% Over rate in road games this season.

The model projects at least three goals for both teams in this matchup with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby having the best overall chance at scoring in the simulations. With a simulated average of 6.3 combined goals, the Over is the value side. See the Penguins vs. Flyers money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Flyers vs. Penguins picks

After simulating every moment of Penguins vs. Flyers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Penguins vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $350 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.