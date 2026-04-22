The 2026 NHL playoffs continue on Wednesday with a trio of contests, including a Game 3 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers won the first two games, both on the road, taking Game 2 on Monday by a 3-0 score. The teams split four regular-season matchups, also splitting their two in Philly. This is the eighth series between the two in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with the Flyers having the 4-3 series edge.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The latest Flyers vs. Penguins odds have Philly as the -117 favorite (risk $117 to win $100), while the over/under is 5.5. Before making any Penguins vs. Flyers picks or predictions, check out the Flyers vs. Penguins predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the first full week of the 2026 NHL playoffs profitable on top-rated NHL picks this season, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its NHL betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Flyers vs. Penguins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Penguins vs. Flyers:

Penguins vs. Flyers money line: Flyers -114, Penguins -106 Penguins vs. Flyers over/under: 5.5 goals Penguins vs. Flyers puck line: Flyers -1.5 (+211) Penguins vs. Flyers picks: See picks at SportsLine Penguins vs. Flyers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Penguins vs. Flyers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Flyers vs. Penguins, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (5.5). The first two games of this series both went under, with five total goals in Game 1 and just three in Game 2. That continues a trend for the Flyers as each of their last four games have failed to surpass the total. Having Dan Vladar in net certainly helps as the Under has hit in 60% of games this season when he's the starting goalie.

Additionally, the Under has hit in 61% of the Flyers home games as this series shifts to Eastern Pennsylvania, while the Penguins have gone Under in three of their last four games following a defeat. No player from either team is forecasted to have more than 0.43 goals, on average, as these two play to another low-scoring affair. The Under hits in 58% of simulations. See the Penguins vs. Flyers money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Flyers vs. Penguins picks

After simulating every moment of Penguins vs. Flyers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see who it is at SportsLine.

So who wins Penguins vs. Flyers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Flyers vs. Penguins money line to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.