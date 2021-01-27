Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford resigned from his position with the team on Tuesday, the team announced in a statement. He cited personal reasons as the reason he is leaving the franchise. As a result, Patrik Allvin, who had been the Penguins' assistant general manager, has been promoted to general on an interim basis.

The team will begin its search for a new general manager immediately. Here's what Rutherford said in the team statement:

"It has been a great honor to serve as general manager of the Penguins, and to hang two more Stanley Cup banners at PPG Paints Arena. I have so many people to thank, beginning with the owners, Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, and team president David Morehouse. There always has been so much support from everyone involved with the Penguins, both on the hockey and business staffs, and, of course, from a special group of players led by Sidney Crosby. The fans here have been tremendous to me and my family. I know it's a little unusual to have this happen during a season, but just felt this was the right time to step away."

Rutherford started as general manager in Pittsburgh in the 2014-15 season and the team has qualified for the postseason in every season under his watch. In addition, Rutherford helped build the roster that won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He wa salso a member of the Hurricanes front office in 2006 when they won the Stanley Cup.

Allvin, who was named the team's assistant general manager in November 2020, is entering his 15th season with the team. He began as a scout in 2006, while also serving as the director of amateur scouting from 2017 until the promotion in November.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity with the Penguins, but I would not be in this position were it not for Jim's faith in me over these past seven years," Allvin said.