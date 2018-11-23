Penguins goalie Matt Murray lands on injured reserve, could be out for 'longer term' with lower-body injury

Ever since they went back-to-back with Stanley Cup titles, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been fighting injuries, slow starts and inconsistency, and the team's two-time champion goalie has been a frequent victim of the problems.

That trend continued this week, as the Penguins announced that Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve.

Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Thursday that Murray has been dealing with a lower-body injury "for a couple weeks" and will likely be out for the "longer term," as reported by the Associated Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Whether Murray's injury actually hampered him in recent weeks, the 24-year-old netminder has struggled to replicate his Stanley Cup Final history in 2018-19, starting 4-5-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average and .877 save percentage. Pittsburgh as a whole has stumbled out of the gate, opening 8-8-4 and near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, but Murray's woes have been about as prominent as Sidney Crosby's slow start, with the Marc-Andre Fleury successor relegated to a rotation with AHL veteran Casey DeSmith after returning from an early-October concussion.

As The Athletic's Rob Rossi wrote Friday, Murray's injury marks the latest twist in an unfortunate saga for the goalie, whose spot on the Pens roster will be filled by AHL callup Tristan Jarry. A deep dive into Murray's numbers since the start of 2017-18, Rossi said, indicates Sullivan simply might not have trusted Murray to help the Penguins dig out of their November hole. And then there is a litany of additional questions, such as whether Murray needs a veteran counterpart to thrive, whether he's more injured than he has admitted and whether he'll even have a chance to win back his starting job.

In any event, the Penguins need help, and they probably need it quickly. Pittsburgh is 2-6-2 in its past 10 games and travels to take on the Boston Bruins on Friday with DeSmith in the net.