Penguins goalie Matt Murray opens restaurant tab for Pittsburgh cops amid COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst a global pandemic and public health crisis, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray decided to indirectly donate thousands of dollars to the city's police department. Murray opened a $5,000 tab for police officers in Pittsburgh on Thursday at the famous Primanti Bros, according to KCRA3.

"I want to thank the people on the front lines who put themselves at risk every day to keep us safe," Murray said.

Like most other restaurants during this period of social distancing and self-isolation, Primanti Bros. -- known for their signature sandwich which includes grilled meats, provolone cheese, french fries, cole slaw and tomatoes -- is only offering pick-up service, but the officers interested in taking advantage of this tab can call ahead or go to the restaurant in person to place their order.

In response to Murray's gesture, the Twitter account for the Pittsburgh police said the following:

"Thank you #MattMurray for thinking of our officers during this health crisis. Pittsburghers are known for their day-to-day kindness and for coming together in times of need. This is yet another example of that kindness and added proof that we will get through this together!"

Prior to the suspension of the NHL season, Murray had a 20-11 record and .899 save percentage through 38 games played for the Penguins. He also helped lead Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup when he took over as the Penguins' starter in 2017.