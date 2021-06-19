Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron tied in a vote for the most complete player in the NHL, according to an NHL Players' Association poll. Nearly 500 players were surveyed regarding the honor.

Both Crosby and Bergeron received 23.78 percent of the vote. This comes after Crosby won the honor in last year's NHLPA poll.

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (14.65 percent) and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (7.22 percent) round out the top four in the poll for the league's most complete player.

Crosby finished the 2021 season with 62 points (24 goals and 38 assists) in 55 regular season games. The Penguins captain has also been named as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is annually given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHLPA. Crosby is a three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner and last earned the honor in 2014.

The Penguins center has had a star-studded career that has also seen Crosby win the Hart Trophy (MVP) Trophy twice. In addition, Crosby has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships. The NHLPA also revealed that Crosby was the runner-up to the title of what player of any position that other players would want on their team. McDavid earned 36.74 percent of that vote while Crosby received 23.04 percent of the vote.

On the other hand, Bergeron registered 48 points (23 goals & 25 assists) in 54 regular season games. The Bruins forward is a winner for the Selke Trophy, which is awarded to the top defensive forward in the NHL.

Bergeron is coming off a sensational year in which he ranked first in face-off percentage as at 62.3 percent. In addition, Bergeron also ranked first in total face-offs won (714), fifth in overall face-offs (1,147), and third in defensive face-off percentage (59.6 percent).