Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list and will miss Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. As a result of Crosby being placed on the list, the Penguins canceled their morning skate ahead of Tuesday's game.

"Sid will not be available for tonight's game," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said in a statement. "He will be listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list. We didn't have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol."

As of Monday, there were four NHL players listed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko, San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth, and Arizona Coyotes forward John Hayden.

Crosby currently leads the Penguins with 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists) in 20 games this season. The Penguins captain's seven goals are tied for the team lead with fellow forward Jake Guentzel.

The Penguins own an 11-8-1 record, which is good for fifth place in the East Division. Pittsburgh sits just five points behind the division-leading Boston Bruins. It has lost its first two meetings against the Flyers this season.