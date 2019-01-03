Penguins' Sidney Crosby rewarded a fan who heckled him all night at Madison Square Garden

Heckling is an art. While some athletes can successfully get rattled by taunts and jeers from the stands, others have an ability to appreciate the creativity and commitment it takes to chirp them all night long.

We can officially put Sidney Crosby in that latter category.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star apparently got an earful throughout Wednesday night's Pens-Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, which should come as no surprise considering he's seemingly one of the most targeted players in the league by opposing fanbases -- an occupational hazard of being one of the game's greatest players.

But one fan sitting near the penalty box at MSG was particularly keen on relentlessly giving No. 87 the business on Wednesday, and Crosby apparently took notice. Just after the final horn, Crosby had a surprise delivered to that loudmouthed fan.

"Funny story from last night’s game. Guy sitting next to penalty box was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps. A trainer delivered this to him after the final buzzer." - @pickledotcom pic.twitter.com/9b7DkMw6nI — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2019

An autographed stick reading "Good chirps take it easy on me next time!" would be a pretty amazing piece of gratification from pretty much any player, but Sidney Crosby? He's one of the best of all time, and you know he's heard his fair share of trash talk over the course of his career. This is essentially a god-level trolling achievement by this heckler.

Of course, it probably helps that the Penguins beat the snot out of the Rangers 7-2. It's hard to imagine Crosby appreciating the chirps as much had it been a rough night at the office.

In any case, good on Sid for having an appreciation of the art, and congratulations to this dude for becoming a heckling legend.