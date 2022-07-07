Kris Letang is staying in Pittsburgh. The Penguins agreed to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension with their star defenseman on Thursday afternoon. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on July 14.

The contract will run through the 2027-28 season and has an average annual value of $6.1 million.

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a press release. "The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup Championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

Letang has spent his entire 16-year career with the Penguins after the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft. During that time, the Penguins defenseman has helped the franchise win three Stanley Cups and has been named to six NHL All-Star Games.

Letang holds team records for defensemen in games played (941), goals (144), assists (506), points (650), playoff games played (149), playoff goals (23), playoff assists (67) and playoff points (90).

Since entering the league in the 2006-07 campaign, Letang's 650 points are the third-most among NHL defensemen. The 35-year-old star has also registered at least 50 points six times in his career -- the most among active NHL defensemen.

Letang is coming off a 2021-22 season in which he registered a career-high 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) in 78 games. His 58 assists were also a career-best.