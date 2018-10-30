Penguins to wear 'Stronger than Hate' patches for Tuesday's game; Steelers members attend funeral of Tree of Life victims
Eleven people were killed in Saturday's shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue
Days after Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh that killed 11 Jewish people, the Pittsburgh Penguins are sending a clear message. The team will be donning patches featuring the Penguins' logo against a Star of David backdrop that say "Stronger than Hate" on its jerseys for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, and will sign and auction those jerseys once the game is over.
Proceeds from that auction will go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a fund that will benefit police officers that were injured during the shooting. The Penguins Foundation will also donate $50,000 to those same causes.
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers also attended the funerals of Cecil and David Rosenthal, brothers of former community relations manager Michele who were killed in the shooting. Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Shazier and Mike Tomlin were all in attendance, among other Steelers. According to the New York Post, hundreds were in attendance at Temple Rodef Shalom to pay their respects.
On Sunday, Cameron Heyward wore a shirt with a heart around "Pittsburgh," and the Steelers pinned a tweet Monday offering condolences.
Tuesday will definitely be an emotional night for the Penguins. They haven't played since Saturday, a 5-0 win over the Canucks, but this will be their first game at PPG Paints Arena since the shooting. Pittsburgh had a blood drive Monday, in which 254 units were collected with more pending.
You can bid on the Penguins' jerseys here, or you can make a one-time donation.
