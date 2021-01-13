The Philadelphia Flyers won their first postseason series since 2012 last year, raising expectations as they prepare to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in the first game of 2021 NHL Opening Night. The Flyers begin the league's condensed 56-game sprint with back-to-back matchups against the Penguins, who have won 12 of the last 19 meetings between the intrastate rivals. The puck will drop at 5:30 p.m. ET, marking Philadelphia's first home game since COVID-19 shut down the league in mid-March.

Pittsburgh won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 but has plenty to prove after its shocking early ouster in last season's playoffs. Philadelphia is the -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Penguins vs. Flyers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals scored is set at six.

Here are the latest NHL odds from William Hill and trends for Flyers vs. Penguins:

Flyers vs. Penguins money line: Flyers -115, Penguins +100

Flyers vs. Penguins puck line: Flyers -1.5

Flyers vs. Penguins over-under: 6 goals

PHI: G Carter Hart posted a 9-1-1 record against division opponents last season.

PIT: G Tristan Jarry allowed nine goals in splitting two starts vs. Flyers last season.

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Flyers -1.5 Bet Now

Why you should back the Flyers

Philadelphia was an NHL-best 25-6-4 at home last season, establishing league highs in victories and points (54). The biggest reason for that success was the stellar play of 22-year-old Carter Hart, the youngest goaltender to make at least 20 starts last season. He compiled a 24-13-3 record and 2.42 goals-against average overall last season, but posted a staggering 20-3-2 mark, 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Flyers labored to score in last season's playoffs, producing only 27 goals in 13 games. The return of Swedish forward Oskar Lindblom should provide both an inspirational and offensive boost after he missed the majority of last season while undergoing surgery and treatment for bone cancer. Lindblom, who led the team in goals with 11 at the time of his diagnosis, is expected to skate on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.

Why you should back the Penguins

Sidney Crosby is on the short list in the conversation of the world's best player and he has made a habit of torching Philadelphia since the Penguins selected him with the top overall draft pick in 2005. The superstar captain has pumped in 43 goals -- his most against any opponent -- and collected 62 assists for 105 points in only 70 games vs. the Flyers. He was limited to 41 games due to injury last season but notched six points in three matchups against Philly.

Crosby, who acknowledged his team will be "highly motivated" due to a stunning four-game loss to the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens in last season's playoffs, has plenty of help on the offensive end. Fellow center Evgeni Malkin missed 27 games last season but still led the Penguins in points (74) and assists (49) while finishing second to Bryan Rust with 25 goals. Malkin also has been a nemesis for the Flyers with 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in 58 games.

