Penguins vs. Sabres Preview: Because I suppose we have to watch this game?

Basics

Who: Buffalo Sabres (5-9-3) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3)

Start time: 7:00 PM Eastern

TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet, WXDX 105.9 FM

Opponent Outlook: Die by the Blade

Matchup

The Penguins are rested, having had 2 nights off on Sunday and Monday, coming off of their loss to the Capitals and their shootout loss in Nashville against the Predators. The Sabres are in the same boat as the Penguins, having played in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, with a regulation loss to Florida on Friday, and an OT loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

Both teams in the same rest position feels new, with the Penguins starting to get used to games against rested opponents while the team itself was not on any rest.

On their merits, the Penguins should win this game. Buffalo isn’t very good.

Lines

#Pens lines at practice:

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Sheary-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Kuhnhackl-McKegg-Reaves

They rotated through the defensemen.

-MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 13, 2017

We might get a better idea of defense pairings later on, but as of now, with everyone but Matt Hunwick back in action, there’s a plethora of ways they could go.

Opponent Lines

Who are half these players? Seriously. That defense?

Thoughts

Much like the game against the Coyotes last week, this is one that the Penguins should feast on. Buffalo is definitely an inferior opponent and the Penguins are on home ice.

The Penguins are 73-20-7 all time at home under Mike Sullivan. So, the NHL is retaliating by rarely letting them play at home this season. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 9, 2017

I’d look for an easy win tonight, one that’s fun to watch. These games against teams like the Sabres and Coyotes when it’s cold outside in the dark of November are those ones you just tune in....for some reason.

Go Pens.