Pens Points: A Back-to-Back With Buffalo

Ian Cole has returned to the lineup... sort of, some of the Penguins’ greatest rivalries are examined, and Chad Ruhwedel is showing some worth that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. All this and more in today’s Pens Points!

The Penguins and Sabres are meeting for a home-and-home back-to-back starting tonight with the game in Buffalo. The Pens are looking for their third straight win as well. Keep an eye on Pensburgh, as we’ll be active before and after the game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM! With all that...

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Evgeni Malkin’s injury status has been updated and Justin Schultz looks to be taking over the top power-play duties once again. [Pensburgh]

We took a look at the top 25 Penguins prospects. [Pensburgh]

Ian Cole returned to the practice lineup amid his trade saga... and got hit by a puck. [Post-Gazette]

The PG ranked some of the Penguins’ greatest rivalries. [Post-Gazette]

Chad Ruhwedel is showing some value that traditional statistics cannot track. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the league...

Derek Dorsett of the Vancouver Canucks has been forced into retirement due to recent spinal injuries. [NBC Sports]

The Ducks have traded talented defenseman, Sami Vatanen, to the New Jersey Devils for Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi. [All About The Jersey]