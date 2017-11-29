Pens Points: A Crazy 24 Hours
Pens Points: A Crazy 24 Hours
Matt Murray’s injury and Ian Cole’s trade status have been given more clarification, Tristan Jarry is ready to make his own mark as the #1 goalie, and the “other Crosby” is carving a path of her own. All this and more in today’s Pens Points!
Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...
The Ian Cole trade saga has continued to unfold. [Pensburgh]
It was announced yesterday that Matt Murray would be out for approximately 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. [Pensburgh]
Tristan Jarry is the next man up on the goalie depth chart, and he’s ready to prove himself. [Penguins]
The New York Times published a great piece on the “other Crosby,” Sidney’s sister, Taylor. [NYT]
News and notes from around the league...
NHL refs receive an ungodly amount of flak. One referee, however, responded to a young fan with an adorable surprise. [SBNation]
You may or may not know that goal-scoring totals have gone up this year. There may be a few reasons behind that. [ESPN]
The season is a quarter of the way over already, but as quarter number two comes into full swing, here are 5 players who may help their teams regain solid ground ahead of the All-Star break. [Sportsnet]
John Tavares and his contract situation are looming over the Islanders as the season progresses, but there is a simple solution to fix that. [USA Today]
Has Marc Staal improved his play this season? [Blueshirt Banter]
