Pens Points: A Crazy 24 Hours

The Ian Cole trade saga has continued to unfold. [Pensburgh]

It was announced yesterday that Matt Murray would be out for approximately 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. [Pensburgh]

Tristan Jarry is the next man up on the goalie depth chart, and he’s ready to prove himself. [Penguins]

The New York Times published a great piece on the “other Crosby,” Sidney’s sister, Taylor. [NYT]

News and notes from around the league...

NHL refs receive an ungodly amount of flak. One referee, however, responded to a young fan with an adorable surprise. [SBNation]

You may or may not know that goal-scoring totals have gone up this year. There may be a few reasons behind that. [ESPN]

The season is a quarter of the way over already, but as quarter number two comes into full swing, here are 5 players who may help their teams regain solid ground ahead of the All-Star break. [Sportsnet]

John Tavares and his contract situation are looming over the Islanders as the season progresses, but there is a simple solution to fix that. [USA Today]

Has Marc Staal improved his play this season? [Blueshirt Banter]